US iron and steel scrap exports up 34.9 percent in August

Thursday, 07 October 2021 21:49:08 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,897,691 mt in August 2021, a 34.9 percent increase month-on-month but a 0.3 percent decrease year-on-year.

Mexico was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in August with 397,198 mt, up 35.1 percent month-on-month and up 196.8 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in August include: Turkey, with 394,272 mt; Bangladesh, with 328,362 mt; Taiwan, with 124,296 mt; and Korea, with 108,015 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $896.5 million in August 2021, compared to $656.9 million in July and $342.0 million in August 2020.