﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US iron and steel scrap exports up 18.3 percent in October

Wednesday, 08 December 2021 21:35:41 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,482,966 mt in October 2021, an 18.3 percent increase month-on-month and a 2.6 percent increase year-on-year.

Turkey was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in October with 332,273 mt, down 13.9 percent month-on-month and down 10.3 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in October include: Mexico, with 185,753 mt; Vietnam, with 154,783 mt; Taiwan, with 141,766 mt; and Pakistan, with 99,916 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $657.1 million in October 2021, compared to $572.4 million in September and $342.0 million in October 2020.


Tags: raw mat  USA  trading  imp/exp statistics  North America  scrap  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07 Dec

US rebar imports down 11.9 percent in October
06 Dec

US CRC imports down 14.4 percent in October
24 Nov

US tin plate exports up 8.5 percent in September
22 Nov

US rebar exports down 36.2 percent in September
10 Nov

US iron and steel scrap exports down 33.9 percent in September