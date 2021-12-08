US iron and steel scrap exports up 18.3 percent in October

Wednesday, 08 December 2021 21:35:41 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,482,966 mt in October 2021, an 18.3 percent increase month-on-month and a 2.6 percent increase year-on-year.

Turkey was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in October with 332,273 mt, down 13.9 percent month-on-month and down 10.3 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in October include: Mexico, with 185,753 mt; Vietnam, with 154,783 mt; Taiwan, with 141,766 mt; and Pakistan, with 99,916 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $657.1 million in October 2021, compared to $572.4 million in September and $342.0 million in October 2020.