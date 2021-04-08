US iron and steel scrap exports up 17.5 percent in February

Thursday, 08 April 2021 21:44:53 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,358,157 mt in February 2021, a 17.5 percent increase month-on-month but a 5.5 percent decrease year-on-year.

Mexico was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in February with 295,822 mt, up 37.0 percent month-on-month and up 39.2 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in February include: Turkey, with 284,444 mt; Taiwan, with 117,962 mt; Bangladesh, with 108,320 mt; and Vietnam, with 105,405 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $593.9 million in February 2021, a 27.6 percent increase compared to January and a 42.1 percent increase compared to February 2020.