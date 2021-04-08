﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US iron and steel scrap exports up 17.5 percent in February

Thursday, 08 April 2021 21:44:53 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,358,157 mt in February 2021, a 17.5 percent increase month-on-month but a 5.5 percent decrease year-on-year.

Mexico was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in February with 295,822 mt, up 37.0 percent month-on-month and up 39.2 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in February include: Turkey, with 284,444 mt; Taiwan, with 117,962 mt; Bangladesh, with 108,320 mt; and Vietnam, with 105,405 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $593.9 million in February 2021, a 27.6 percent increase compared to January and a 42.1 percent increase compared to February 2020.


Tags: scrap  North America  raw mat  USA  trading  imp/exp statistics  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07  Apr

US mechanical tubing exports up 0.2 percent in January
24  Mar

US OCTG exports down 17 percent in January
16  Mar

US hot rolled bar imports down 4.8 percent in January
15  Mar

US wire rod imports down 16.3 percent in January
12  Mar

US coal exports down 26 percent in 2020