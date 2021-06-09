US iron and steel scrap exports up 1.1 percent in April

Wednesday, 09 June 2021 19:38:50 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,630,542 mt in April 2021, a 1.1 percent increase month-on-month and a 37.0 percent increase year-on-year.

Mexico was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in April with 245,308 mt, down 25.9 percent month-on-month but up 20.9 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in April include: Malaysia, with 233,687 mt; Turkey, with 205,372 mt; Vietnam, with 181,058 mt; and Belgium, with 120,351 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $590.8 million in April 2021, compared to $622.7 million in March and $314.2 million in April 2020.