﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US iron and steel scrap exports up 1.1 percent in April

Wednesday, 09 June 2021 19:38:50 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,630,542 mt in April 2021, a 1.1 percent increase month-on-month and a 37.0 percent increase year-on-year.

Mexico was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in April with 245,308 mt, down 25.9 percent month-on-month but up 20.9 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in April include: Malaysia, with 233,687 mt; Turkey, with 205,372 mt; Vietnam, with 181,058 mt; and Belgium, with 120,351 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $590.8 million in April 2021, compared to $622.7 million in March and $314.2 million in April 2020.


Tags: North America  raw mat  USA  imp/exp statistics  trading  scrap  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

09  Jun

US steel exports down 3.8 percent in April
02  Jun

US CRC imports down 29.7 percent in April
28  May

US mechanical tubing exports up 17.5 percent in March
21  May

US merchant bar imports up 82.2 percent in March
20  May

US cut-length plate imports up 29.4 percent in March