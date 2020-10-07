US iron and steel scrap exports surge up 50.9 percent in August

Wednesday, 07 October 2020 19:38:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,872,837 mt in August 2020, a 50.9 percent increase month-on-month and a 1.1 percent increase year-on-year.

Turkey was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in August with 654,710 mt, up 74.0 percent month-on-month and up 85.1 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in August include: Bangladesh, with 228,952 mt; Malaysia, with 228,752 mt; Taiwan, with 165,147 mt; and Mexico, with 133,937 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $501.8 million in August 2020, a 37.1 percent increase compared to July but a 7.9 percent decrease compared to August 2019.