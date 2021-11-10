﻿
US iron and steel scrap exports down 33.9 percent in September

Wednesday, 10 November 2021 20:52:16 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,253,655 mt in September 2021, a 33.9 percent decrease month-on-month but a 6.4 percent increase year-on-year.

Turkey was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in September with 332,273 mt, down 15.7 percent month-on-month but up 75.7 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in September include: Mexico, with 265,721 mt; Bangladesh, with 131,138 mt; Peru, with 121,098 mt; and Taiwan, with 97,553 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $572.4 million in September 2021, compared to $896.5 million in August and $473.4 million in September 2020.


