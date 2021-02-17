﻿
US iron and steel scrap exports down 18.8 in December, down 4.5 percent in 2020

Wednesday, 17 February 2021 20:46:08 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,205,684 mt in December 2020, an 18.8 percent decrease month-on-month and a 9.3 percent decrease year-on-year.

Mexico was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in December with 270,458 mt, up 21.8 percent month-on-month and up 192.9 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in December include: Vietnam, with 158,163 mt; Turkey, with 152,134 mt; Taiwan, with 109,338 mt; and Egypt, with 80,833 mt.

For the full-year 2020, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 16,874,379 mt, down 4.5 percent from the 17,660,675 mt exported in 2019.


