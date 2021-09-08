US iron and steel scrap exports down 12.6 percent in July

Wednesday, 08 September 2021 19:48:48 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,406,321 mt in July 2021, a 12.6 percent decrease month-on-month but a 12.8 percent increase year-on-year.

Mexico was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in July with 294,081 mt, up 27.1 percent month-on-month and up 210.6 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in July include: Turkey, with 265,882 mt; Malaysia, with 142,978 mt; Vietnam, with 131,246 mt; and Taiwan, with 100,704 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $656.9 million in July 2021, compared to $627.3 million in June and $504.8 million in July 2020.