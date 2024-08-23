US HRC imports up 7.2 percent in June from May

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 156,141 mt in June this year, up 7.2 percent from May and down 30.6 percent from June 2023. By value, HRC imports totaled $134.6 million in June this year, compared to $133.7 million in May and $218.7 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in June, with 75,831 mt, compared to 79,675 mt in May and 100,246 mt in June last year. Other top sources of imported HRC in June include Japan with 25,971 mt, South Korea with 20,977 mt, Brazil with 11,538 mt, and the Netherlands with 8,244 mt.