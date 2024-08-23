 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US HRC imports up 7.2 percent in June from May

Friday, 23 August 2024 09:46:17 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 156,141 mt in June this year, up 7.2 percent from May and down 30.6 percent from June 2023. By value, HRC imports totaled $134.6 million in June this year, compared to $133.7 million in May and $218.7 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in June, with 75,831 mt, compared to 79,675 mt in May and 100,246 mt in June last year. Other top sources of imported HRC in June include Japan with 25,971 mt, South Korea with 20,977 mt, Brazil with 11,538 mt, and the Netherlands with 8,244 mt.


Tags: Hrc Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

 September scrap prices seen sideways to down even as some finished steel prices rebound

22 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 34, 2024

22 Aug | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 22, 2024 

22 Aug | Longs and Billet

Brazilian HRC export price decreases in two weeks

22 Aug | Flats and Slab

Emirati HRC buyers hesitate to restock despite lower offers

21 Aug | Flats and Slab

Gap narrows between import and local HRC prices in Turkey

21 Aug | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 21, 2024 

21 Aug | Longs and Billet

Ex-China HRC prices slump again following downtrend locally

20 Aug | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 20, 2024 

20 Aug | Longs and Billet

Indian HRC mills keep refraining from exports sales amid growing pressure from China

20 Aug | Flats and Slab