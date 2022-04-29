﻿
US HRC imports up 69.7 percent in March

Friday, 29 April 2022 19:47:38 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 241,252 mt in March 2022, up 69.7 percent from February and up 39.9 percent from March 2021 levels. By value, HRC imports totaled $288.7 million in March 2022, compared to $191.2 million in February and $140.7 million in March 2021.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in March, with 105,590 mt, compared to 55,621 mt in February and 128,112 mt in March 2021. Other top sources of imported HRC in March include South Korea, with 56,001 mt; Japan, with 38,386 mt; Mexico, with 20,075 mt; and Vietnam, with 6,804 mt.


