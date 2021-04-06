﻿
English
US HRC imports up 64.3 percent in February

Tuesday, 06 April 2021 18:50:44 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 197,746 mt in February 2021, up 64.3 percent from January and up 39.7 percent from February 2020 levels. By value, HRC imports totaled $143.7 million in February 2021, compared to $85.5 million in January and $84.0 million in February 2020.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in February, with 85,173 mt, compared to 91,828 mt in January and 86,595 mt in February 2020. Other top sources of imported HRC in February include Korea, with 62,049 mt; Japan, with 29,617 mt; and Turkey, with 7,734 mt.


