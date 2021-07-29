US HRC imports up 47.9 percent in June

Thursday, 29 July 2021 20:28:21 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 310,865 mt in June 2021, up 47.9 percent from May and up 181.5 percent from June 2020. By value, HRC imports totaled $282.9 million in June 2021, compared to $190.3 million in May and $63.0 million in June 2020.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in June, with 150,277 mt, compared to 128,112 mt in May and 65,676 mt in June 2020. Other top sources of imported HRC in June include Korea, with 56,368 mt; Japan, with 37,794 mt; Turkey, with 37,150 mt; and Netherlands, with 19,033 mt.