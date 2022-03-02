US HRC imports up 4.2 percent in January

Wednesday, 02 March 2022 20:46:47 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 273,446 mt in January 2022, up 4.2 percent from December and up 127.2 percent from January 2021 levels. By value, HRC imports totaled $386.8 million in January 2022, compared to $378.9 million in December and $85.5 million in January 2021.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in January, with 121,008 mt, compared to 117,207 mt in December and 91,828 mt in January 2021. Other top sources of imported HRC in January include Japan, with 46,577 mt; Mexico, with 38,842 mt; Korea, with 28,764 mt; and Serbia, with 13,352 mt.