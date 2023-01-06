US HRC imports up 3.1 percent in November

Friday, 06 January 2023 20:42:39 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 151,817 mt in November 2022, up 3.1 percent from October but down 48.4 percent from November 2021 levels. By value, HRC imports totaled $127.9 million in November 2022, compared to $132.8 million in October and $397.9 million in November 2021.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in November, with 72,027 mt, compared to 93,704 mt in October and 88,074 mt in November 2021. Other top sources of imported HRC in November include Netherlands, with 17,864 mt; Japan, with 16,226 mt; South Korea, with 13,915 mt; and Belgium, with 8,792 mt.