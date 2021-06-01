﻿
US HRC imports up 18.9 percent in April

Tuesday, 01 June 2021 21:03:25 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 205,129 mt in April 2021, up 18.9 percent from March and up 95.4 percent from April 2020 levels. By value, HRC imports totaled $177.5 million in April 2021, compared to $140.7 million in March and $62.5 million in April 2020.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in April, with 104,324 mt, compared to 118,050 mt in March and 49,928 mt in April 2020. Other top sources of imported HRC in April include Korea, with 50,529 mt; Japan, with 23,334 mt; Turkey, with 10,759 mt; and Netherlands, with 6,111 mt.


