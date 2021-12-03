US HRC imports up 13.2 percent in October

Friday, 03 December 2021 22:41:47 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 451,760 mt in October 2021, up 13.2 percent from September and up 286.9 percent from October 2020 levels. By value, HRC imports totaled $428.1 million in October 2021, compared to $344.8 million in September and $63.4 million in October 2020.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in October, with 204,344 mt, compared to 258,418 mt in September and 65,051 mt in October 2020. Other top sources of imported HRC in October include Mexico, with 61,926 mt; Turkey, with 60,031 mt; Korea, with 49,942; and Japan, with 19,179 mt.