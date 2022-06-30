US HRC imports up 11.4 percent in May

Thursday, 30 June 2022 18:22:03 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 201,678 mt in May 2022, up 11.4 percent from April but down 4.0 percent from May 2021 levels. By value, HRC imports totaled $246.0 million in May 2022, compared to $208.2 million in April and $190.3 million in May 2021.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in May, with 97,347 mt, compared to 110,348 mt in April and 128,112 mt in May 2021. Other top sources of imported HRC in May include Japan, with 30,672 mt; Mexico, with 25,733 mt; South Korea, with 20,362 mt; and Netherlands, with 10,817 mt.