﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US HRC imports up 11.4 percent in May

Thursday, 30 June 2022 18:22:03 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 201,678 mt in May 2022, up 11.4 percent from April but down 4.0 percent from May 2021 levels. By value, HRC imports totaled $246.0 million in May 2022, compared to $208.2 million in April and $190.3 million in May 2021.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in May, with 97,347 mt, compared to 110,348 mt in April and 128,112 mt in May 2021. Other top sources of imported HRC in May include Japan, with 30,672 mt; Mexico, with 25,733 mt; South Korea, with 20,362 mt; and Netherlands, with 10,817 mt.


Tags: Hrc Flats US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Ex-China HDG prices drop further, though local market posts slight rises

30 Jun | Flats and Slab

Retail sheet prices fall further in Turkey as traders seek to minimize stocks

30 Jun | Flats and Slab

Flats prices fall again in Romania amid low demand, bearish mood

30 Jun | Flats and Slab

HRC buying in Pakistan on hold, market seeks clearer direction

30 Jun | Flats and Slab

Effect and effectiveness of Western sanctions on Russian steel sector, Part 2

30 Jun | Longs and Billet

Japan’s steel exports up 0.1 percent in January-May

30 Jun | Steel News

HRC customers in UAE wait for prices to reach bottom

30 Jun | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 26

30 Jun | Flats and Slab

Russian HRC producers aggressive globally, under pressure locally

29 Jun | Flats and Slab

Lower-priced HRC deals in Vietnam despite positive news from China

29 Jun | Flats and Slab