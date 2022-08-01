US HRC imports up 11.0 percent in June

Monday, 01 August 2022 19:26:16 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 223,953 mt in June 2022, up 11.0 percent from May but down 22.5 percent from June 2021 levels. By value, HRC imports totaled $285.5 million in June 2022, compared to $246.0 million in May and $291.9 million in June 2021.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in June, with 115,404 mt, compared to 97,347 mt in May and 128,882 mt in June 2021. Other top sources of imported HRC in June include Mexico, with 47,179 mt; South Korea, with 34,131 mt; Netherlands, with 13,024 mt; and Sweden, with 4,945 mt.