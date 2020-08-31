US HRC imports up 0.9 percent in July

Monday, 31 August 2020 20:52:26 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheets totaled 111,344 mt in July 2020, up 0.9 percent from June but down 22.3 percent from July 2019 levels. By value, HRC imports totaled $61.4 million in July 2020, compared to $63.4 million in the previous month and $91.1 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in July, with 67,087 mt, compared to 65,676 mt in June and 84,447 mt in July 2019. Other top sources of imported HRC in July include Korea, with 13,504 mt; Netherlands, with 12,076 mt; Japan, with 10,124 mt; and Mexico, with 2,830 mt.