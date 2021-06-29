US HRC imports up 0.6 percent in May

Tuesday, 29 June 2021 22:54:31 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 206,307 mt in May 2021, up 0.6 percent from April and up 87.8 percent from May 2020 levels. By value, HRC imports totaled $186.6 million in May 2021, compared to $177.5 million in April and $61.4 million in May 2020.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in May, with 124,260 mt, compared to 104,324 mt in April and 42,132 mt in May 2020. Other top sources of imported HRC in May include Turkey, with 23,562 mt; Japan, with 21,215 mt; Korea, with 18,809 mt; and Netherlands, with 9,011 mt.