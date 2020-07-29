﻿
English
US HRC imports up 0.5 percent in June

Wednesday, 29 July 2020 09:16:53 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 110,388 mt in June 2020, up 0.5 percent from May but down 8.6 percent from June 2019 levels. By value, HRC imports totaled $137.6 million in June 2020, compared to $110.4 million in the previous month and $156.2 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in June, with 65,676 mt, compared to 42,131 mt in May and 18,401 mt in June 2019. Other top sources of imported HRC in June include Korea, with 22,458 mt; Netherlands, with 7,031 mt; Mexico, with 4,968 mt; and Argentina, with 1,738 mt.


