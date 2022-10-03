US HRC imports down 7.6 percent in August

Monday, 03 October 2022 22:03:48 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 188,833 mt in August 2022, down 7.6 percent from July and down 12.9 percent from August 2021 levels. By value, HRC imports totaled $202.4 million in August 2022, compared to $243.2 million in July and $258.3 million in August 2021.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in August, with 104,767 mt, compared to 90,635 mt in July and 119,078 mt in August 2021. Other top sources of imported HRC in August include Mexico, with 23,468 mt; Japan, with 21,832 mt; South Korea, with 20,188 mt; and Netherlands, with 6,030 mt.