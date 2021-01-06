﻿
US HRC imports down 6.4 percent in November

Wednesday, 06 January 2021 21:39:25 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 109,277 mt in November 2020, down 6.4 percent from October and down 6.8 percent from November 2019 levels. By value, HRC imports totaled $65.3 million in November 2020, compared to $63.4 million in the previous month and $67.5 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in November, with 56,347 mt, compared to 65,051 mt in October and 71,464 mt in November 2019. Other top sources of imported HRC in November include Korea, with 37,902 mt; Netherlands, with 10,351 mt; and Germany, with 1,365 mt.


