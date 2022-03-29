US HRC imports down 48.0 percent in February

Tuesday, 29 March 2022 19:25:25 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 142,167 mt in February 2022, down 48.0 percent from January and down 28.1 percent from February 2021 levels. By value, HRC imports totaled $191.1 million in February 2022, compared to $386.8 million in January and $143.7 million in February 2021.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in February, with 55,621 mt, compared to 121,008 mt in January and 85,173 mt in February 2021. Other top sources of imported HRC in February include Korea, with 31,759 mt; Mexico, with 21,493 mt; Turkey, with 21,329 mt; and France, with 4,771 mt.