US HRC imports down 28.5 percent in August from July

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 121,833 mt in August this year, down 28.5 percent from July and down 28.3 percent from August 2023. By value, HRC imports totaled $97.9 million in August this year, compared to $135.5 million in July and $148.3 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in August, with 68,407 mt, compared to 77,964 mt in July and 80,325 mt in August last year. Other top sources of imported HRC in August include South Korea with 22,827 mt, Japan with 11,634 mt, Mexico with 4,334 mt, and Germany with 3,175 mt.