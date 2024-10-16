 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US HRC imports down 28.5 percent in August from July

Wednesday, 16 October 2024 00:54:57 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 121,833 mt in August this year, down 28.5 percent from July and down 28.3 percent from August 2023. By value, HRC imports totaled $97.9 million in August this year, compared to $135.5 million in July and $148.3 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in August, with 68,407 mt, compared to 77,964 mt in July and 80,325 mt in August last year. Other top sources of imported HRC in August include South Korea with 22,827 mt, Japan with 11,634 mt, Mexico with 4,334 mt, and Germany with 3,175 mt.


Tags: Hrc Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 16, 2024

16 Oct | Longs and Billet

US HRC exports down 15.3 percent in August from July

15 Oct | Steel News

GCC buyers favor ex-China HRC as import offers come to reasonable levels

15 Oct | Flats and Slab

Turkish domestic and export HRC prices firm, coated and CRC prices surge

15 Oct | Flats and Slab

Local Indian HRC and CRC prices lack strength amid sluggish demand

15 Oct | Flats and Slab

Chinese HRC exporters lose confidence amid declines locally and ongoing futures fluctuations

15 Oct | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HRC prices move in different directions

15 Oct | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 15, 2024 

15 Oct | Longs and Billet

Nucor Weekly Consumer Spot Price (CSP) declines following three weeks of stability

14 Oct | Flats and Slab

Brazilian HRC export price increases in two weeks

14 Oct | Flats and Slab