US HRC imports down 11.7 percent in July

Friday, 03 September 2021 21:07:21 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 282,120 mt in July 2021, down 11.7 percent from June but up 153.4 percent from July 2020 levels. By value, HRC imports totaled $254.6 million in July 2021, compared to $292.0 million in June and $61.4 million in July 2020.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in July, with 166,158 mt, compared to 157,353 mt in June and 67,087 mt in July 2020. Other top sources of imported HRC in July include Korea, with 67,528 mt; Turkey, with 26,864 mt; Mexico, with 5,683 mt; and Netherlands, with 5,235 mt.