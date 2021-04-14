US HRC exports up 9.7 percent in February

Wednesday, 14 April 2021 19:58:33 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheet totaled 50,584 mt in February 2021, up 9.7 percent from January and up 9.5 percent from February 2020 levels. By value, HRC exports totaled $47.5 million in February, compared to $40.5 million in the previous month and $37.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in February with 36,260 mt, compared to 30,796 mt in January and 34,679 mt in February 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 13,534 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in February.