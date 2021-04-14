﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US HRC exports up 9.7 percent in February

Wednesday, 14 April 2021 19:58:33 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheet totaled 50,584 mt in February 2021, up 9.7 percent from January and up 9.5 percent from February 2020 levels. By value, HRC exports totaled $47.5 million in February, compared to $40.5 million in the previous month and $37.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in February with 36,260 mt, compared to 30,796 mt in January and 34,679 mt in February 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 13,534 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in February.


Tags: USA  hrc  trading  North America  imp/exp statistics  flats  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

12  Apr

US tin plate imports surge up 158.2 percent in February
09  Apr

US plates in coil imports up 1.5 percent in February
06  Apr

US HRC imports up 64.3 percent in February
26  Mar

US HDG imports up 3.5 percent in February
22  Mar

US cut-length plate imports up 10.1 percent in January