US HRC exports up 49.2 percent in October

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheets totaled 90,837 mt in October 2020, up 49.2 percent from September and up 99.8 percent from October 2019 levels. By value, HRC exports totaled $65.9 million in October, compared to $47.9 million in the previous month and $41.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in October with 75,277 mt, compared to 40,309 mt in September and 33,686 mt in October 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 12,235 mt; and Ecuador, with 1,611 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in October.