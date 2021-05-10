US HRC exports up 36.8 percent in March

Monday, 10 May 2021 21:12:53 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheet totaled 56,689 mt in March 2021, up 12.1 percent from February and up 14.3 percent from March 2020 levels. By value, HRC exports totaled $52.6 million in March, compared to $47.5 million in the previous month and $40.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in March with 39,466 mt, compared to 36,796 mt in February and 36,684 mt in March 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 16,978 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in March.