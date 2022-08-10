﻿
English
US HRC exports up 28.3 percent in June

Wednesday, 10 August 2022 17:54:37 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheet totaled 60,509 mt in June 2022, up 28.3 percent from May and up 3.1 percent from June 2021. By value, HRC exports totaled $58.6 million in June, compared to $45.2 million in the previous month and $55.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in June with 40,422 mt, compared to 29,547 mt in May and 36,198 mt in June 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 19,418 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in June.


