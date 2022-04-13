US HRC exports up 16.6 percent in February

Wednesday, 13 April 2022 22:28:59 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheet totaled 71,033 mt in February 2022, up 16.6 percent from January and up 40.4 percent from February 2021. By value, HRC exports totaled $62.5 million in February, compared to $52.7 million in the previous month and $47.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in February with 46,758 mt, compared to 37,252 mt in January and 36,260 mt in February 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 23,719 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in February.