﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US HRC exports up 16.6 percent in February

Wednesday, 13 April 2022 22:28:59 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheet totaled 71,033 mt in February 2022, up 16.6 percent from January and up 40.4 percent from February 2021. By value, HRC exports totaled $62.5 million in February, compared to $52.7 million in the previous month and $47.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in February with 46,758 mt, compared to 37,252 mt in January and 36,260 mt in February 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 23,719 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in February.


Tags: hrc flats USA North America trading imp/exp statistics 

Similar articles

29 Mar

US HRC imports down 48.0 percent in February
16 Mar

US HRC exports up 4.2 percent in January
15 Feb

US HRC exports down 12.6 percent in December
02 Feb

US HRC imports down 37.7 percent in December
13 Jan

US HRC exports up 11.4 percent in November
06 Jan

US HRC imports down 7.7 percent in November
14 Dec

US HRC exports down 0.2 percent in October
01 Nov

US HRC imports up 15.7 percent in September
12 Oct

US HRC exports down 4.6 percent in August
30 Sep

US HRC imports up 21.9 percent in August