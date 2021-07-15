US HRC exports up 12.2 percent in May

Thursday, 15 July 2021 00:47:07 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheet totaled 58,777 mt in May 2021, up 12.2 percent from April and up 165.2 percent from May 2020 levels. By value, HRC exports totaled $55.4 million in May, compared to $49.3 million in the previous month and $16.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in May with 41,416 mt, compared to 33,069 mt in April and 16,823 mt in May 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 16,931 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in May.