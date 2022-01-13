US HRC exports up 11.4 percent in November

Thursday, 13 January 2022 22:17:22 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheet totaled 66,958 mt in November 2021, up 11.4 percent from October and up 11.7 from November 2020 levels. By value, HRC exports totaled $57.4 million in November, compared to $53.8 million in the previous month and $46.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in November with 40,250 mt, compared to 37,922 mt in October and 48,280 mt in November 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 25,967 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in November.