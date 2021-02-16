﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US HRC exports up 0.3 percent in December

Tuesday, 16 February 2021 20:33:53 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheet totaled 60,123 mt in December 2020, up 0.3 percent from November and up 10.7 percent from December 2019 levels. By value, HRC exports totaled $46.7 million in December, compared to $46.5 million in the previous month and $43.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in December with 43,153 mt, compared to 48,281 mt in November and 43,284 mt in December 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 16,813 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in December.


Tags: North America  imp/exp statistics  hrc  flats  trading  USA  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

11  Feb

US HDG exports down 10.5 percent in December
08  Feb

US plates in coil imports up 84.9 percent in December
04  Feb

US CRC imports up 14.5 percent in December
03  Feb

US HRC imports up 35.8 percent in December
22  Jan

US tin plate exports down 9.4 percent in November