US HRC exports down 5.3 percent in March

Tuesday, 10 May 2022 10:53:43 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheet totaled 91,382 mt in March 2022, down 5.3 percent from February but up 18.7 percent from March 2021. By value, HRC exports totaled $63.0 million in March, compared to $62.5 million in the previous month and $52.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in March with 39,262 mt, compared to 23,719 mt in February and 39,466 mt in March 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 27,425 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in March.


