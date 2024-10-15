 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US HRC exports down 15.3 percent in August from July

Tuesday, 15 October 2024 06:36:32 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled coils totaled 88,714 mt in August this year, down 15.3 percent from July and down 30.8 percent from August last year. By value, HRC exports totaled $86.4 million in August, compared to $75.4 million in the previous month and $89.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in August with 63,927 mt, compared to 49,027 mt in July and 52,047 mt in August last year. The other top destination was Canada, with 24,395 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in August.


Tags: Hrc Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

GCC buyers favor ex-China HRC as import offers come to reasonable levels

15 Oct | Flats and Slab

Turkish domestic and export HRC prices firm, coated and CRC prices surge

15 Oct | Flats and Slab

Local Indian HRC and CRC prices lack strength amid sluggish demand

15 Oct | Flats and Slab

Chinese HRC exporters lose confidence amid declines locally and ongoing futures fluctuations

15 Oct | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HRC prices move in different directions

15 Oct | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 15, 2024 

15 Oct | Longs and Billet

Nucor Weekly Consumer Spot Price (CSP) declines following three weeks of stability

14 Oct | Flats and Slab

Brazilian HRC export price increases in two weeks

14 Oct | Flats and Slab

Ex-China steel plate prices see further rises

14 Oct | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – October 14, 2024 

14 Oct | Longs and Billet