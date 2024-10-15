US HRC exports down 15.3 percent in August from July

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled coils totaled 88,714 mt in August this year, down 15.3 percent from July and down 30.8 percent from August last year. By value, HRC exports totaled $86.4 million in August, compared to $75.4 million in the previous month and $89.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in August with 63,927 mt, compared to 49,027 mt in July and 52,047 mt in August last year. The other top destination was Canada, with 24,395 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in August.