US HRC exports down 13.3 percent in September

Friday, 11 November 2022 21:00:16 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheet totaled 48,132 mt in September 2022, down 13.3 percent from August and down 20.1 percent from September 2021. By value, HRC exports totaled $47.5 million in September, compared to $55.8 million in the previous month and $54.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in September with 31,309 mt, compared to 36,264 mt in August and 39,440 mt in September 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 16,319 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in September.


