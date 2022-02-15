﻿
US HRC exports down 12.6 percent in December

Tuesday, 15 February 2022 22:45:50 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheet totaled 58,493 mt in December 2021, down 12.6 percent from November and down 2.7 percent from December 2020 levels. By value, HRC exports totaled $50.4 million in December, compared to $57.4 million in the previous month and $46.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in December with 38,616 mt, compared to 40,250 mt in November and 43,153 mt in December 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 19,383 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in December.


