US HRC exports down 1.2 percent in June

Wednesday, 19 August 2020 20:39:26 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheets totaled 20,474 mt in June 2020, down 1.2 percent from May and down 42.3 percent from June 2019 levels. By value, HRC exports totaled $16.8 million in June, compared to $15.2 million in the previous month and $32.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in June with 11,884 mt, compared to 16,246 mt in May and 23,379 mt in June 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 8,009 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in June.