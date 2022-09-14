﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US HRC exports down 11.7 percent in July

Wednesday, 14 September 2022 22:46:13 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheet totaled 53,368 mt in July 2022, down 11.7 percent from June and down 28.4 percent from July 2021. By value, HRC exports totaled $50.5 million in July, compared to $58.6 million in the previous month and $67.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in July with 38,120 mt, compared to 40,422 mt in June and 53,414 mt in July 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 14,831 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in July.


Tags: Hrc Flats US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Suppliers target rises in Vietnamese HRC market, move by local mills awaited

14 Sep | Flats and Slab

Tradable ex-China CRC prices inch up, cautious optimism still prevails

14 Sep | Flats and Slab

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.2% in early Sept

14 Sep | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 2.6 percent in early Sept

14 Sep | Steel News

Baosteel keeps local flat steel prices stable for October

13 Sep | Flats and Slab

Optimistic mood for ex-China HRC exports, but minimal support from demand so far

13 Sep | Flats and Slab

India’s HRC sellers increase export sales, expect higher prices in new trades

13 Sep | Flats and Slab

HRC customers in Pakistan delay new import bookings despite price hike

13 Sep | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel sales rise in Jan-Aug, better consumption expected

13 Sep | Steel News

SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill achieves record single-day at Hot Strip Mill 2 on Sept 10

13 Sep | Steel News