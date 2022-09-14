US HRC exports down 11.7 percent in July

Wednesday, 14 September 2022 22:46:13 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheet totaled 53,368 mt in July 2022, down 11.7 percent from June and down 28.4 percent from July 2021. By value, HRC exports totaled $50.5 million in July, compared to $58.6 million in the previous month and $67.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in July with 38,120 mt, compared to 40,422 mt in June and 53,414 mt in July 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 14,831 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in July.