US HRC exports down 10.2 percent in November

Thursday, 12 January 2023 20:27:04 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheet totaled 49,185 mt in November 2022, down 10.2 percent from October but down 12.9 percent from November 2021. By value, HRC exports totaled $48.1 million in November, compared to $54.4 million in the previous month and $57.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in November with 30,703 mt, compared to 41,729 mt in October and 40,250 mt in November 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 18,341 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in November.