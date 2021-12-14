﻿
English
US HRC exports down 0.2 percent in October

Tuesday, 14 December 2021 22:32:04 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheet totaled 60,113 mt in October 2021, down 0.2 percent from September but down 32.9 percent from October 2020 levels. By value, HRC exports totaled $53.8 million in October, compared to $54.3 million in the previous month and $63.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in October with 37,922 mt, compared to 39,440 mt in September and 75,145 mt in October 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 21,637 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in October.


