US hot rolled bar imports up 7.6 percent in November

Tuesday, 24 January 2023 22:15:01 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled bar totaled 75,934 mt in November 2022, up 7.6 percent from October but down 10.7 percent from November 2021 levels. By value, hot rolled bar imports totaled $99.5 million in November 2022, compared to $95.6 million in October and $92.9 million in November 2021.

The US imported the most hot rolled bar from Canada in November, with 29,687 mt, compared to 25,261 mt in October and 35,997 mt in November 2021. Other top sources of imported hot rolled bar in November include Japan, with 11,962 mt; France, with 11,318 mt; Mexico, with 4,616 mt; and Brazil, with 4,003 mt.