US hot rolled bar imports up 6.9 percent in May

Tuesday, 20 July 2021 18:06:19 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled bar totaled 65,669 mt in May 2021, up 6.9 percent from April and up 11.5 percent from May 2020 levels. By value, hot rolled bar imports totaled $66.5 million in May 2021, compared to $60.7 million in April and $50.8 million in May 2020.

The US imported the most hot rolled bar from Canada in May, with 26,805 mt, compared to 29,196 mt in April and 16,100 mt in May 2020. Other top sources of imported hot rolled bar in May include Japan, with 11,725 mt; Mexico, with 7,606 mt; Germany, with 6,475 mt; and France, with 5,122 mt.