﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US hot rolled bar imports up 6.9 percent in July

Thursday, 15 September 2022 20:23:44 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled bar totaled 84,907 mt in July 2022, up 6.9 percent from June and up 41.8 percent from July 2021 levels. By value, hot rolled bar imports totaled $117.9 million in July 2022, compared to $112.3 million in June and $66.7 million in July 2021.

The US imported the most hot rolled bar from Canada in July, with 30,082 mt, compared to 35,668 in June and 28,531 mt in July 2021. Other top sources of imported hot rolled bar in July include Japan, with 19,003 mt; Mexico, with 9,819 mt; France, with 6,342 mt; and Brazil, with 5,832 mt.


Tags: US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US CRC exports down 13.9 percent in July

15 Sep | Steel News

US HRC exports down 11.7 percent in July

14 Sep | Steel News

US wire rod imports up 101.3 percent in July

14 Sep | Steel News

US cut-length plate exports up 2.7 percent in July

13 Sep | Steel News

US iron and steel scrap exports down 19.5 percent in July

12 Sep | Steel News

US HDG exports down 12.8 percent in July

12 Sep | Steel News

US standard pipe imports down 22.7 percent in July

12 Sep | Steel News

US OCTG imports up 21.7 percent in July

08 Sep | Steel News

US tin plate imports down 30.2 percent in July

07 Sep | Steel News

US plates in coil imports down 12.0 percent in July

06 Sep | Steel News