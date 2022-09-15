US hot rolled bar imports up 6.9 percent in July

Thursday, 15 September 2022 20:23:44 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled bar totaled 84,907 mt in July 2022, up 6.9 percent from June and up 41.8 percent from July 2021 levels. By value, hot rolled bar imports totaled $117.9 million in July 2022, compared to $112.3 million in June and $66.7 million in July 2021.

The US imported the most hot rolled bar from Canada in July, with 30,082 mt, compared to 35,668 in June and 28,531 mt in July 2021. Other top sources of imported hot rolled bar in July include Japan, with 19,003 mt; Mexico, with 9,819 mt; France, with 6,342 mt; and Brazil, with 5,832 mt.