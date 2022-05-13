US hot rolled bar imports up 67.1 percent in March

Friday, 13 May 2022 19:47:41 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled bar totaled 66,247 mt in March 2022, up 36.9 percent from February and up 9.4 percent from March 2021 levels. By value, hot rolled bar imports totaled $84.0 million in March 2022, compared to $61.2 million in February and $58.7 million in March 2021.

The US imported the most hot rolled bar from Canada in March, with 32,991 mt, compared to 21,152 mt in February and 31,512 mt in March 2021. Other top sources of imported hot rolled bar in March include Japan, with 13,426 mt; Mexico, with 11,810 mt; South Korea, with 2,958 mt; and Turkey, with 2,955 mt.