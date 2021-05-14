﻿
US hot rolled bar imports up 59.1 percent in March

Friday, 14 May 2021 21:30:05 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled bar totaled 60,571 mt in March 2021, up 59.1 percent from February and up 4.3 percent from March 2020 levels. By value, hot rolled bar imports totaled $58.7 million in March 2021, compared to $33.7 million in February and $52.7 million in March 2020.

The US imported the most hot rolled bar from Canada in March, with 31,512 mt, compared to 23,768 mt in February and 26,201 mt in March 2020. Other top sources of imported hot rolled bar in March include Japan, with 17,355 mt; France, with 4,813 mt; Mexico, with 4,811 mt; and Germany, with 4,140 mt.


