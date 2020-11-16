US hot rolled bar imports up 4.5 percent in September

Monday, 16 November 2020 23:01:07 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled bar totaled 39,258 mt in September 2020, up 4.5 percent from August but down 29.1 percent from September 2019 levels. By value, hot rolled bar imports totaled $32.5 million in September 2020, compared to $32.3 million in the previous month and $49.1 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most hot rolled bar from Canada in September, with 23,814 mt, compared to 23,359 mt in August and 28,575 mt in September 2019. Other top sources of imported hot rolled bar in September include Mexico, with 4,392 mt; Japan, with 3,251 mt; Korea, with 2,234 mt; and Germany with 1,916 mt.