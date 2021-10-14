US hot rolled bar imports up 3.1 percent in August

Thursday, 14 October 2021 20:06:26 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled bar totaled 62,890 mt in August 2021, up 3.1 percent from July but up 67.3 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, hot rolled bar imports totaled $73.4 million in August 2021, compared to $67.7 million in July and $32.3 million in August 2020.

The US imported the most hot rolled bar from Canada in August, with 28,884 mt, compared to 28,531 mt in July and 23,359 mt in August 2020. Other top sources of imported hot rolled bar in August include Japan, with 12,052 mt; France, with 8,805 mt; Mexico, with 4,704 mt; and Germany, with 2,505 mt.