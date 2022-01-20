US hot rolled bar imports up 28.1 percent in November

Thursday, 20 January 2022 21:52:08 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled bar totaled 85,067 mt in November 2021, up 28.1 percent from October and up 74.7 percent from November 2020 levels. By value, hot rolled bar imports totaled $103.9 million in November 2021, compared to $79.2 million in October and $41.6 million in November 2020.

The US imported the most hot rolled bar from Canada in November, with 35,997 mt, compared to 34,315 mt in October and 27,091 mt in November 2020. Other top sources of imported hot rolled bar in November include Japan, with 16,902 mt; France, with 9,297 mt; Mexico, with 7,958 mt; and Korea, with 5,968 mt.